WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews drop the gloves in high stakes Game Three

The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews made headlines during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs when they dropped the gloves and engaged in a heated fight. The incident occurred after a hard hit on Brayden Point, the Lightning's top forward, sent him struggling off the ice.

WATCH: NHL superstars Auston Matthews and Steven Stamkos drop the gloves in high stakes moment in Game three between Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs following Brayden Point injury

The game was 3-2 in the third period with the Lightning holding the advantage, and tensions were running high. With just under 15 minutes left in the game, Morgan Rielly sent Point flying into the boards, prompting a response from the Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who tackled Rielly. Meanwhile, Stamkos and Matthews began fighting away from the play. Stamkos was the clear aggressor against Matthews, while Matthews tore off the Lightning captain's helmet.

The fight between Stamkos and Matthews was unexpected, as both players are known for their offensive skills rather than their fighting abilities. However, in the heat of the moment, they both felt the need to stand up for their teams and defend their respective players.

Due to Kucherov and Stamkos instigating the fights, the Toronto Maple Leafs ended up with a power play. Not only did the Tampa Bay Lightning lose one of their best players to injury from the play, but also lost their captain for fighting and one of their top forwards for instigating, and gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a chance with the man advangage.

The fight between Stamkos and Matthews was a thrilling moment for fans, but it also highlighted the importance of team camaraderie and the willingness to stand up for teammates. In a sport as physical as hockey, players often rely on each other for support and protection, both on and off the ice.

Another fun tidbit, both players dropping the gloves increases each other's chances of getting a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, as Auston Matthews scored the Maple Leafs second goal, while Stamkos had the first assist on the Lightning's third.

The fight between Stamkos and Matthews was just one small moment in a long and intense playoff series. But it was a moment that showcased the passion and dedication of two of the NHL's top players, and it will undoubtedly be remembered by fans for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes