Watch: Vasili Podkolzin stretchered off ice after hit from Keaton Middleton

In a harrowing moment during Wednesday night's game, Abbotsford Canucks winger Vasili Podkolzin was stretchered off the ice after a heavy collision with Colorado Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton. The incident left the Abbotsford Centre crowd in stunned silence and sent shockwaves through the hockey community.

The dramatic turn of events occurred when Podkolzin had just played the puck along the boards. Middleton's hit was both powerful and untimely, flipping Podkolzin over and causing him to make direct contact with the ice. The impact, especially to his head, led to an immediate concern for his well-being.

Podkolzin remained down on the ice for several minutes, prompting players from both teams to kneel down in a display of solidarity and concern. The tense atmosphere in the arena was palpable, with fans holding their breath as they awaited any sign of improvement.

Thankfully, there was a glimmer of hope when Podkolzin, while still on the stretcher, managed to slightly lift his head. This courageous act prompted a round of applause from the stunned crowd, demonstrating the resilience and camaraderie that make hockey a special sport.

In response to the incident, Keaton Middleton was assessed a five-minute major penalty for interference and was ejected from the game. However, the outcome of the game quickly became secondary as the focus shifted to the well-being of Vasili Podkolzin.

Despite the overshadowing impact of the incident, the Abbotsford Canucks managed to secure a 5-2 victory in the game.

Vasili Podkolzin's journey to the NHL

Vasili Podkolzin is a prominent Russian ice hockey winger. He embarked on his professional career with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL) as a prospect for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL. Podkolzin was a notable No. 10 pick by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL draft and made his NHL debut in 2021.

Before joining the Vancouver franchise, Podkolzin played for SKA Saint Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). His journey to the top leagues included a notable debut in the KHL on November 12, 2018, where he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in the KHL.

Vasili Podkolzin's talent was highly regarded, with the NHL Central Scouting Bureau ranking him as the second-best international skater outside of North America. His rise to the NHL began with a three-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks in May 2021. Notably, he marked his presence with his first NHL goal in his second game, showcasing the immense potential that has garnered attention from hockey enthusiasts worldwide.