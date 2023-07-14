Wayne Gretzky net worth: Coyotes ownership and other major purchases explored

Wayne Gretzky, also known as "The Great One," is the greatest player in NHL history. He had an illustrious career spanning 20 years, during which he cemented his name in the history books on numerous occasions.

Gretzky was already considered one of the world's greatest athletes by the time he decided to hang up his skates. Apart from being a hockey icon, "The Great One," established a brand image for himself, which has enabled him to enjoy a luxurious post-retirement life with an impressive net worth.

Gretzky's net worth is estimated to be $250 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. Gretzky had one of the best careers in sports history, which contributed significantly to "The Great One" amassing a massive net worth.

Apart from his career earnings, various investments, lucrative deals, and endorsements all contribute significantly to Gretzky's $250 million net worth.

Let's try to discover more about Gretzky's investments and other business ventures that contribute to his net worth.

Wayne Gretzky's Coyotes ownership and other business investments explored

Gretzky decided to hang up his skates after 20 seasons in the NHL, and embark on a new adventure in life, gradually climbing the steps to become a businessman.

Shortly after retiring in 1999, "The Great One" became a part-owner of the Phoenix Coyotes in May 2000, with a 10% stake in the club. He also served as the head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) from 2005-2009.

Due to the team's underwhelming performances under his tenure, Gretzky decided to step down from the role in 2009. He became a partner and vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers in 2016, but resigned in 2021 to begin a new chapter as an analyst on "NHL on TNT."

"The Great One," is a smart businessman and continues to have various investments in other notable companies and real estate which contribute to his growing net worth.

In his NHL career, Gretzky played for the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers. He won four Stanley Cup championships in his career and is the all-time leading goal scorer in the league.

