"We’ve got a problem”- Wayne Gretzky reveals how he almost got into trouble with Hulk Hogan

Wayne Gretzky, the Edmonton Oilers icon, recently shared an amusing and unexpected story during an appearance on the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast.

The conversation unfolded over an hour, with Gretzky recounting several captivating stories from his time with the Oilers. Among these anecdotes, a particularly entertaining one emerged when Gretzky revealed an incident involving himself and retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, showcasing the lighter side of their friendship.

According to Gretzky, the mishap occurred on December 24 in Thousand Oaks, where both Gretzky and Hogan resided at the time. The two had gone to a local mall for some last-minute Christmas shopping, taking advantage of the valet parking service.

Gretzky recalled the scenario, saying:

"People don’t know this, but Hulk used to live in Thousand Oaks too,” Gretzky said. “It was December 24, we go to this Thousand Oaks mall, and I’m getting last-minute Christmas gifts for my kids, who were 10, 12, and 14. They have valet parking at the mall. So I get up, come out and put all my bags in the car, and I drive home."

The festive spirit took an unexpected turn when Gretzky received a call later that evening:

"I get a call around 7, and he goes, ‘Wayne?’ and I go, ‘Ya,’ and he says ‘Terry here,’ I think his real name is Terry, and he says, ‘Terry… Hulk. We’ve got a problem."

It turned out that the two sports legends had inadvertently driven off in each other's vehicles, a situation realized only after reaching their respective homes.

"We’ve got the exact same car. I’ve got your car and your presents, and you’ve got my car and my presents," Hogan informed Gretzky.

How did Wayne Gretzky and Hulk Hogan's Christmas Eve mix-up happen?

The humor in the situation was not lost on Wayne Gretzky. Hogan quipped:

"Yeah, my kids are older, it’s probably not going to work, So we drove back halfway together, switched the cars out, got the presents and went home."

Reflecting on the incident, Wayne Gretzky shared the details that led to the confusion:

"The valet guys come out, and they’re the exact same cars. We weren’t really paying attention because they’re the same colour, same car."

In recent years, Wayne Gretzky has become more open to sharing such entertaining stories through interviews, offering fans a closer look at the experiences that define the lives of sports icons.