In a recent episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky revealed the "greatest gift" he ever received on Christmas.

Gretzky, known as "The Great One," sat down with host Paul Bissonnette to speak about the magic of Christmas and his gift. The gift was a Gordie Howe jersey, which holds a special place in Gretzky's heart as he received it when he was 5.

Reflecting on that moment, Gretzky recounted how he felt when his parents presented him with the cherished jersey.

"It was a Gordie Howe jersey," Gretzky said. "It was the best Christmas gift I ever got. My mom and dad brought it out when I was 5 years old, a Gordie Howe jersey and I thought okay, I've died and gone to heaven. It was the greatest gift I could ever get ... I didn't want toys or anything."

"I didn't want anything, all I wanted was that Gordie Howe jersey. It's so Canadian, that's all I ever wanted."

Paul Bissonnette received a hockey stick on Christmas

Wayne Gretzky's trip down memory lane wasn't the only highlight of the podcast. Host Paul Bissonnette also shared his childhood Christmas gift story, adding a personal touch to the festive discussion. Describing the excitement of discovering a hidden gift under the couch, Bissonnette recalled,

"My mom hid it under the couch, all gifts were done unwrapped and I’m like … what’s that actually sticking out there … It was insane, my dad snapped the perfect picture. I had the biggest smile on my face and I was just unwrapping."

The cultural resonance of Gretzky's desire for a Gordie Howe jersey and Paul's hockey stick makes it more poignant. Gretzky emphasized that his and Paul's wish for a piece of hockey gift for Christmas was profoundly Canadian.

Paul Bissonnette with a hockey stick

Wayne Gretzky and Hulk Hogan swapped presents

Recently, Wayne Gretzky shared a humorous Christmas mix-up involving Hulk Hogan on Theo Von's podcast. Both living in Thousand Oaks inadvertently swapped cars and presents due to a valet parking error.

Upon realizing the mishap, Gretzky and Hogan met halfway to exchange vehicles and gifts, preventing a potential holiday blunder. The story adds a festive twist to the legendary tales of "The Great One" and "The Hulkster."

