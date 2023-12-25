In a recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky opened up about a pivotal moment in his career. He reflected on a decision that could have altered the course of his post-playing days. The Great One shared an intriguing story about a tempting offer he received after winning the Stanley Cup.

Gretzky recounted a conversation with Nelson Skalbania, who contacted him immediately after the triumphant Stanley Cup victory. Skalbania expressed his intention to purchase the Vancouver Canucks. He extended a remarkable proposition to Gretzky – a 25% ownership stake in the team and a staggering $3 million annual salary. At the time, Gretzky was already the highest-paid player in hockey, earning 800,000 Canadian dollars.

Gretzky said,

"Yeah, 25%. How dumb am I? No, I talk to Nelson Skalbania all the time. Right? He called me the 07:00 a.m. When we won the Stanley cup and said, I'm going to buy the Vancouver Canucks. I'll give you 25% ownership of the team and $3 million a year. Now, the highest-paid player in hockey was me at that time, was 800 grand Canadian."

The sheer magnitude of the offer wasn't lost on the podcast hosts, as former NHL player Paul Bissonnette remarked,

"Oh, that's a nice raise."

Despite the tempting financial package and the prospect of holding a significant ownership stake in an NHL team, Gretzky rejected Skalbania's offer. In a mix of humility and self-deprecation, he reflected on his younger self's decision-making, questioning his judgment.

"I know. How dumb am I? And I was like, you know what, Mr. Skalbania? I love you to death, but it's not going to work for me. But no, how dumb am I?" Gretzky said.

Expand Tweet

Wayne Gretzky's Unforgettable Christmas

In a recent episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, Wayne Gretzky revealed the "greatest gift" he received during Christmas while speaking with host Paul Bissonnette. The gift that holds a significant place in The Great One's heart is a Gordie Howe jersey, presented to him when he was just 5.

Reflecting on that cherished moment, Gretzky expressed his feelings upon his parents handing him the iconic jersey.

He said,

"It was a Gordie Howe jersey. It was the best Christmas gift I ever got. My mom and dad brought it out when I was 5 years old, a Gordie Howe jersey, and I thought okay, I've died and gone to heaven."

"It was the greatest gift I could ever get ... I didn't want toys or anything. I didn't want anything, all I wanted was that Gordie Howe jersey. It's so Canadian, that's all I ever wanted."