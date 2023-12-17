Wayne Gretzky's blunt opinion on Paul Coffey taking up Oilers assistant coach role left HOFer unfazed

Sometimes Wayne Gretzky just gets it wrong. When the Edmonton Oilers announced Paul Coffey as an assistant coach over a month ago, eyebrows were raised, and skepticism lingered in the air.

The NHL legend, known for his dazzling career as a defenseman, didn't exactly exude enthusiasm about stepping into a coaching role during the initial news conference. In fact, he openly admitted that he didn't want to coach, leaving many to wonder if he had any genuine interest or hope of succeeding in the new venture.

Even his close friend and hockey icon, Wayne Gretzky, expressed concerns. According to an article by The Athletic, Wayne Gretzky cautioned Coffey, saying, "You're setting yourself up to fail." However, for Coffey, the skepticism and doubt didn't faze him as he said:

“I talk to Wayne Gretzky every other day even prior to this. He was a little bit worried when I took this job. He said, ‘You’re setting yourself up to fail.’ It didn’t bother me. I didn’t really care about that.'"

As it turns out, all Coffey needed was the determination to make a positive impact on the team he holds dear.

“All I wanted to do was make our guys better. Period,” he said. “If another organization had asked me, the answer would have been no. It’s just Edmonton. I started out here. It’s special.”

Paul Coffey sparks turnaround for the Edmonton Oilers

The results speak for themselves. Since Coffey and coach Kris Knoblauch took over on Nov. 12, the Oilers boast an impressive 10-4 record.

The defensive improvement, under Coffey's purview, is particularly noteworthy. The team's goals against per game has plummeted from 3.92 before the coaching change to 2.93, showcasing a remarkable defensive transformation.

During an eight-game winning streak, the Oilers allowed just 13 goals, a significant reduction compared to their defensive struggles earlier in the season. While a recent defeat to Tampa Bay snapped the winning streak, the defensive changes are undeniable.

The coverage in the Oilers' zone has strengthened, and defending against rushes has seen a marked improvement, reflecting the emphasis that Coach Knoblauch has instilled throughout the team.

Coffey's impact on individual players is also evident. Darnell Nurse, often criticized, has played some of his best hockey since the coaching change. Evan Bouchard, who previously made highlight reels for defensive errors, has transformed into one of the league's standout defensemen.