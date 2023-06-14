Wayne Gretzky: The Stanley Cup is such a magnet, everybody wanted a picture with it so we hid it inside a friend's car

Wayne Gretzky, the legendary hockey player, recently reminisced about his experiences with the illustrious Stanley Cup. Reflecting on the trophy's undeniable allure, Gretzky shared captivating anecdotes that highlighted the immense desire to capture a moment with the cherished prize.

Recalling a post-victory interview, Gretzky recounted a humorous incident involving one of his teammates.

"I remember one year we won the cup," he said, "and one of the guys was being interviewed by the host and said, 'How does it feel?' and he looked down and he said, ‘this is the greatest day of my life.’"

However, in a comical twist, the player's gaze shifted to his wife, prompting him to quickly add,

"It's the second greatest day of my life."

The room erupted in laughter, emphasizing the profound impact the Stanley Cup had on their lives.

NHLonTNT @NHL_On_TNT No one knows Lord Stanley better than @WayneGretzky No one knows Lord Stanley better than @WayneGretzky ❤️ https://t.co/t4HwUYVSnQ

Wayne Gretzky further emphasized the trophy's magnetic appeal, stating:

"The Stanley Cup is such a magnet. Everybody wants to get a picture with it."

The desire for snapshots became so overwhelming that the team resorted to a clever ploy during their third Stanley Cup triumph.

"We took pictures endlessly," Gretzky said, "but I remember the third Stanley Cup, we actually hid the cup in the trunk of one of the guy’s cars so we didn't have to take pictures that day. We were so tired of taking pictures that we hid the cup."

These anecdotes shared by Wayne Gretzky provide a glimpse into the unique magic of the Stanley Cup. It serves as a powerful reminder of the countless sacrifices and unwavering dedication required to achieve such a monumental feat.

Wayne Gretzky’s Stanley Cup Journey

Wayne Gretzky's journey to Stanley Cup glory began when he joined the Edmonton Oilers in 1979. In the 1982-83 season, the Oilers reached the finals but fell short against the New York Islanders.

They returned the following season with renewed determination and clinched a resounding victory, winning the Stanley Cup with a decisive 5-2 triumph. Gretzky's exceptional performance during the final two games, where he scored four goals, solidified his reputation as a true game-changer.

The 1984-85 season saw the Oilers once again reaching the finals, this time facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers. In a dominating display, they secured a convincing win, thanks, in no small part, to Gretzky's admirable contribution of seven goals and four assists in the last four games.

Continuing their winning streak, the Oilers faced the Flyers once again in the 1985-86 campaign, ultimately emerging victorious with a 3-1 series win. Gretzky showcased his exceptional teamwork skills throughout the season, playing a pivotal role in the team's success.

The following campaign witnessed the Oilers competing against the Boston Bruins in their fifth finals appearance. Buoyed by their unwavering confidence, the team delivered a commanding performance, securing a 6-3 victory. Wayne Gretzky's individual brilliance shone through, as he amassed an impressive total of 11 points, including three goals and eight assists.

