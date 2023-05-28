We asked AI to compare active NHL players to current NFL athletes and got interesting answers

The worlds of hockey and football may seem vastly different, but when we asked AI to draw comparisons between active NHL players and NFL players, the results were intriguing. The AI's analysis highlighted similarities in skills, playing style and impact on their respective sports.

From Connor McDavid to Auston Matthews, the AI's comparisons revealed fascinating parallels between these elite athletes. Let's delve into the AI's findings and explore the intriguing connections between active NHL players and NFL stars.

Connor McDavid - Patrick Mahomes

Connor McDavid's exceptional skills, agility and ability to make plays in tight spaces can be compared to Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback known for his incredible arm talent, creativity and ability to make highlight-reel plays.

Alex Ovechkin - Tom Brady

Alex Ovechkin's longevity, consistency and ability to perform at a high level year after year align well with Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback known for his leadership, winning mentality and ability to excel in pressure situations.

Sidney Crosby - Aaron Rodgers

Sidney Crosby's leadership, intelligence and ability to make his teammates better can be compared to Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback known for his accuracy, decision-making and ability to control the game.

Auston Matthews - Saquon Barkley

Auston Matthews' combination of size, strength and scoring ability aligns well with Saquon Barkley, the running back known for his explosiveness, agility and ability to break tackles.

Carey Price - Aaron Donald

Carey Price's dominance in the crease, shot-stopping ability and impact on the game can be compared to Aaron Donald, the defensive tackle known for his strength, quickness and disruptive presence on the field.

P.K. Subban - J.J. Watt

P.K. Subban's charismatic personality, athleticism and ability to make game-changing plays can be likened to J.J. Watt, the defensive end known for his energy, versatility and ability to disrupt offenses.

Erik Karlsson - Russell Wilson

Erik Karlsson's agility, playmaking ability and leadership qualities align well with Russell Wilson, the quarterback known for his mobility, decision-making and ability to extend plays.

Takeaway from this NHL and NFL comparison

Here, the AI's fascinating comparisons between active NHL players and NFL stars have shed light on the remarkable parallels between these elite athletes.

These NHL and NFL players have left an indelible mark on their respective sports through their skills, leadership and game-changing abilities. The connections drawn by the AI remind us of the universality of athletic excellence and the shared admiration we have for these incredible athletes.

These qualities are indeed transcending the boundaries of different sports and eventually drawing a similarity between two players from NHL and NFL.

