A well-known hockey agent claimed Monday an alleged "order" from Russian President Vladimir Putin that could significantly impact NHL prospects playing in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Shumi Babaev, an ice hockey agent with several clients in Russia, told MatchTV:

"We have an order from the President, according to which young players should stay here - in Russia."

This alleged directive suggests a push to retain talented Russian prospects within the country rather than allowing them to pursue opportunities abroad. Recent rumors indicate that efforts are underway to establish rules preventing young players from moving abroad before a designated period, which could be four to five years.

The impact of this order apparently became evident in the case of Ak Bars forward Damir Zhafyarov and Kazan team defender Nikita Evseev. Babaev accused Zinetula Bilyaletdinov, the coach of the Kazan team, of openly discriminating against these players.

Babaev has taken legal action by filing a lawsuit with the KHL to terminate Zhafyarov and Evseev's contracts due to alleged discrimination.

According to Babaev, coach Bilyaletdinov is responsible for the players' plight, preventing them from having the opportunity to play under his leadership. Zhafyarov, a Russian forward, scored two points in 16 matches, while Evseev, a Russian defenseman, contributed three points in 19 games before being sent to the VHL team Neftyanik.

"This is discrimination specifically on the part of coach Zinetula Bilyaletdinov," Babaev told MatchTV. "The club has nothing to do with this. Ak Bars fulfills all financial obligations and does what it can. But coach Bilyaletdinov kills these two players specifically, that’s all. The boys don't have the opportunity to play hockey."

In response to questions about potential hockey player exchanges, Babaev revealed ongoing discussions but suggested that Bilyaletdinov has not given the green light for Zhafyarov's trade.

"All this time Damir has been in Kazan as a hostage," Babaev said. "He is being manipulated and used differently than a hockey player should be used ... Does not give the go-ahead for any exchange or anything.

"They forced him to go to a certain club that he didn't want to go to. As a result, our only chance is to submit for consideration that the KHL has sorted out this situation."

The alleged directive from President Putin underscores the desire to retain young talent within Russia.