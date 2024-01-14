"Weird that you're okay with this murderous regime but not Russia or Belarus": Hockey fans irate at NHL's statement on IIHF's ban on Israel

Hockey fans criticize the NHL for its statement on the IIHF's ban on Israel. The league shared a post on its official X account for Public Relations, outlining its significant concerns about the IIHF's decision:

“The NHL has significant concerns with the announcement from the IIHF … regarding the Israeli National Team’s eligibility. … We expressed those concerns to the IIHF and have attempted to get a better understanding of both the scope and underlying rationale for the decision that was made....”

NHL's attempt to understand the complexities of the IIHF's ban on Israel was not well-received by impassioned hockey fans on X.

One X user expressed skepticism and accused the NHL of inconsistency in its stance:

"Weird that you're okay with this murderous regime but not Russia or Belarus."

Another fan highlighted the absence of a similar statement from the NHL when Russia faced removal from a tournament:

"Where was this statement when Russia was removed from the tournament?"

A third hockey enthusiast linked the ban on Israel to the previous restrictions imposed on Russia, advocating for equal treatment:

"If Russia is banned, Israel should be also. Free Palestine."

Conversely, amidst the criticisms, some fans appreciated the NHL for taking a stand. One supporter expressed their gratitude in their tweet:

"Thank you for standing up for what’s right!"

All these responses suggest a diverse range of opinions among hockey enthusiasts. Some commended the league's efforts to address concerns surrounding the IIHF's ban on Israel.

Bobby Holik's opinion on IIHF's ban on Israel

Former NHL player Bobby Holik, a passionate advocate for Israel, urged the league to intervene with the IIHF's ban on Israel from tournaments. According to the NY Post, Holik said,

"I could ask NHL and people in hockey to make a stand for Israel, but nobody wants to go that way. The NHL works closely, I believe, with the IIHF on Olympic Games and other things. I think they should somehow put a little heat on the IIHF.”

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said,

Holik proposed inviting Israeli teams.