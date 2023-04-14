What is Alexandar Georgiev's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Colorado Avalanche goalie

Bulgaria-born hockey star Alexandar Georgiev started his career by representing the Moscow-based Penguins as a goaltender. Soon after, he played for Turun Palloseura (TPS), making his debut in the 2014-15 season in SM-liiga. He continued to play for TPS for two seasons.

Despite improving his game, Alexandar Georgiev went undrafted in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. However, the Russian hockey player was invited to the developmental camp by the New York Rangers in the same year.

With his impressive performance in the developmental grounds, Georgiev earned a three-year entry-level contract with the Rangers in 2017 worth $2.7 million. The contract carried $792,500 as the cap hit with $92,500 as the signing bonus. Bulgaria native Alexandar Georgiev earned a base salary and minors salary of $700,000 and $70,000, respectively.

Soon after joining the Rangers, Georgiev started showcasing his talent by making 38 saves in his debut match against the Montreal Canadiens on July 18, 2018. Despite his heroics, the Rangers lost the game 3-1.

Georgiev continued his hockey career with the Rangers until 2022, when his contract comprised $2.4 million for the cap hit until July 7, 2022. After that, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for third and fifth-round picks in the 2022 NHL entry draft.

Georgiev readily accepted the offer and inked a three-year contract with the Avalanche for $10.2 million. The 27-year-old goalie earned a cap hit of $3.4 million with $3.6 million as the base salary and minors salary, respectively, for the 2022-23 season.

Georgiev will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season.

Alexandar Georgiev's career stats

Over six seasons, Alexandar Georgiev has played 189 games. This includes two playoff games with an overall goals-against-average (GAA) of 2.52. He has a save percentage of .919 in the 2022-23 season.

