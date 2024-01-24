What animal is the Tampa Bay Lightning mascot? All we know about fan favorite Thunderbug

The Tampa Bay Lightning, based in Florida, boasts a vibrant and energetic mascot known as ThunderBug. This black and yellow character, donning a jersey with the distinctive number 00, resembles a lightning bug.

ThunderBug has become an indispensable part of the Lightning's in-game entertainment at the iconic Amalie Arena. The mascot's lively presence brings a burst of energy to the atmosphere, engaging with fans, launching T-shirts into the crowd and playing an essential role in creating the thunderous excitement that defines Tampa Bay Lightning events.

For over two decades, ThunderBug has been a dedicated supporter of the team, earning a special place in the hearts of fans. Its lovable and fun-loving nature is particularly evident at the Tampa Bay Times Forum, where ThunderBug is frequently seen pounding on the glass and interacting enthusiastically with the crowd, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

Beyond the hockey arena, ThunderBug's influence extends to various events and gatherings. Whether it's a birthday party or another special occasion, ThunderBug can be booked to make appearances, ensuring that the spirit of the Tampa Bay Lightning is present wherever it goes.

How many Stanley Cups have Tampa Bay Lightning won?

The Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched the prestigious Stanley Cup three times in their history. Their triumphs came in 2004, 2020 and 2021.

In the 2004 season, the Lightning finished with a record of 46-22-8-6, ultimately winning the Stanley Cup Final. Their recent successes include the 2020 season with a record of 43-21-6 and the 2021 season with a record of 36-17-3, both culminating in Stanley Cup victories.

Currently, the Lightning boast a 25-18-5 record and hold the third position in the Atlantic Division. Notably, RW Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL with an impressive 80 points, showcasing their strength as contenders for another Stanley Cup in the NHL 2023-24 season.