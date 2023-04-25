What is Artemi Panarin’s salary? Exploring the contract details of the New York Ranger star

New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin is one of the undrafted hockey professionals of the 2022-23 season who has been rolling the dice with impressive records. The 32-year-old hockey star signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers for $81.5 million on July 1st, 2019.

Artemi Panrin’s contract carries a cap hit of $11.6 million with an annual average salary of $11.6 million. The rising star earns a signing bonus of $11.5 million with $1 million as the base salary. His contract comprises of $12.5 million as the minors salary.

Professional hockey player Panarin started his National Hockey League (NHL) career by signing an entry-level contract of $812,500 with the Chicago Blackhawks for two seasons in 2015. He scored the opening goal for the Blackhawks in their inaugural game of the 2015–16 season on October 7th, 2015, against Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers.

Artemi Panarin once more experienced a team change in 2017. The Blackhawks traded him along with Tyler Motte to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In exchange, the Blackhawks received Brandon Saad, Anton Forsberg, and a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

However, Panarin continued to show his contribution for the Blue Jackets when he scored five primary assists in a single game, making history while leading Columbus to a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. On March 20th, 2018, the hockey star assisted with the second hat-trick of his career, helping Columbus defeat the New York Rangers, 5-3. Panarin finished the season with 82 points overall after recording a total of 80 points in 80 games. He broke the Blue Jackets' franchise record for points on April 3rd, 2018.

Artemi Panarin’s career stats and achievements

Artemi Panarin never failed to win the hearts of Rangers fans by keeping a record of 661 points in 590 games and playoffs points of 64 in 53 games. The Rangers fan-favorite left winger will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2025-26 season when he turns 34.

Panarin debuted his Stanley Cup playoff on April 15th, 2016, when he scored his first goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game 2. He scored seven points throughout the playoffs, demonstrating his outstanding skating abilities and prolific grip over the puck.

At the 2016 NHL Awards, Artemi Panarin's outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Calder Memorial Trophy, positioning him as the league's top rookie. The Russian Hall of Fame presented the talented hockey star with the Kharlamov Trophy for 2015–16, titling him as the finest professional Russian hockey player in the NHL.

Poll : 0 votes