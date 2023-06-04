What awards did Connor Bedard win after 2022-23 CHL season?

In a remarkable feat, Connor Bedard achieved a clean sweep of prestigious awards following the conclusion of the 2022-23 CHL season.

The Canadian Hockey League announced that Bedard has been honored with the CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect and Top Scorer awards, solidifying his status as a standout talent in junior hockey. This extraordinary accomplishment marks the first time in nearly three decades that a player claimed all three honors in a single season.

Connor Bedard's statistical dominance throughout the season shows his exceptional skills on the ice. The Regina Pats' captain notched an impressive 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games, showcasing his remarkable scoring ability and playmaking prowess. These exceptional numbers propelled Bedard to claim the top scorer award.

Moreover, Bedard's outstanding performance and potential as a future NHL star were recognized with the top draft prospect award. As one of the most highly anticipated first-round draft picks, Bedard, with his combination of skill, hockey IQ, and maturity, is commendable. This accolade solidifies his position as a top prospect in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Bedard's success on the ice extended beyond his CHL awards. He also played a pivotal role in helping Canada secure a gold medal at the world junior hockey championships in Halifax.

With these impressive accolades, Bedard now sets his sights on the NHL Draft, scheduled to take place on June 28-29 in Nashville, Tennessee. All eyes will be on Bedard as he aims to become the third player in Regina Pats history to be selected as the first overall pick.

Regina Pats coach John Paddock hails Connor Bedard

Regina Pats coach John Paddock expressed his admiration for Connor Bedard and the significance of the awards he received, emphasizing that they signify something truly special.

In a news release, coach Paddock said:

"When you're granted the status that he was granted, that signals something."

These words highlight the recognition and acclaim Bedard has garnered throughout his junior hockey career.

Coach Paddock also acknowledged Bedard's ability to back up his esteemed status with exceptional performances on the ice. He commended Bedard's consistent efforts to prove himself:

"It means something special, but you have to go out and prove it, and he clearly has. I don't know what another 50 of 60 points would have done, but I'm guessing he would have moved into the top 10 over his three years here."

As Connor Bedard's junior hockey career comes to an end, his future in the sport holds great promise and the impact he could make.

