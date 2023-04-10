What is the Bill Masterton Trophy? Explaining the significance behind the prestigious award

The Bill Masterton Trophy is an annual award given out by the National Hockey League (NHL). It's given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The trophy is named after Bill Masterton, a former NHL player who died in 1968 as a result of injuries sustained during a game.

Masterton, who played for the Minnesota North Stars, suffered a fatal head injury during a game against the Oakland Seals on January 15, 1968. The injury occurred when Masterton was checked by two opposing players and fell backwards, hitting his head on the ice. He was rushed to the hospital and died two days later, becoming the first player in NHL history to die as a direct result of an on-ice injury.

In the aftermath of Masterton's death, the NHL established the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy to honor his memory. The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) and is presented at the end of the regular season.

The Bill Masterton Trophy is one of the most prestigious awards in the NHL, and winning it is considered a significant achievement for any player. The award is not based on a player's statistics or performance on the ice, but rather on their character, perseverance, and dedication to the sport of hockey.

Players who have overcome significant challenges or adversity, such as injuries or personal tragedies, are often strong contenders for the award.

Some players who have been awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy

Over the years, the Bill Masterton Trophy has been awarded to some of the NHL's most respected and admired players. Past winners include Mario Lemieux, who overcame Hodgkin's lymphoma to return to the ice and lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to two Stanley Cups.

Saku Koivu, who battled and beat cancer during his career, won the award in 2002. Dominic Moore returned to the NHL in 2013 after taking a year off to care for his wife, who had been diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer. He won the award for his efforts during the 2013-14 season.

Winning the Bill Masterton Trophy is a tremendous honor for any player, but it is also a reminder of the tragic circumstances that led to its creation. Bill Masterton's death was a wake-up call for the NHL, which at the time had few rules in place to protect players from serious injuries.

In the years since, the league has implemented a number of safety measures, including mandatory helmets for players and stricter penalties for dangerous hits.

