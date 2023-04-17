What is Brandon Montour's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Florida Panthers star

Brandon Montour, the Canadian hockey star of the Florida Panthers, initiated his career as a minor leaguer in 2010. With an improving skill set, the 29-year-old defenseman got invited to play for the Anaheim Ducks when he was drafted in the 2014 NHL entry draft with the 55th overall pick.

Montour, who was with the Anaheim Ducks for his third season at the start of the 2018–19 campaign, topped the team's defenseman with 25 points in 62 games.

However, on February 24, 2019, he moved to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Brendan Guhle and a first-round choice in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after the Ducks were eliminated from the playoff race.

Montour was traded again to the Florida Panthers on April 10, 2021, for a third-round pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

The Osweken native inked a 3-year contract for his NHL career with the Panthers for $10.5 million on July 27, 2021. The contract carries a cap hit of $3.5 million, with $1 million as the signing bonus. He has $750,000 and $1.7 million as the base salary and minors salary, respectively.

By the end of the 2023-24 season, Brandon Montour will be an unrestricted free agent, when he turns 30.

A glance into Brandon Montour’s career

Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals

Throughout 7 seasons, the hockey star has 219 pts in 454 GP and 11 playoff pts in 37 GP. Montour has managed such a magnificent record by leveling up his potential by starting junior hockey in Cambridge, Ontario.

He later became a member of Brantford's Golden Eagles hockey team member for the 2010–11 campaign and then spent one season in 2012–2013 playing with the Caledonia Corvairs.

With the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and a season at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the player continued his hockey career and earned the distinction of being the highest NHL draft choice in the school's history.

At the end of the 2014–15 season, Montour, then 21, made his professional debut with the Anaheim Ducks' affiliate team, the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Panthers' UFA prospect continued to play the whole 2015–16 AHL season with the Ducks' relocated AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. With 21 points in just 25 games, Montour displayed exceptional AHL play and was selected for the 2017 AHL All-Star game.

