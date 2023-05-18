What is Brent Burns’ salary? Exploring the contract details of Carolina Hurricanes veteran

Barrie native Brent Burns is the top-notch defenseman for the Carolina Hurricanes in the National Hockey League (NHL). The hockey star has retained his ultimate position on the ice by serving various teams, like the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, and the Hurricanes. He was chosen by the Wild in the 1st round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft with the 20th overall pick.

The Sharks traded defenseman Brent Burns and forward Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes on July 13th, 2022. Eetu Makiniemi, a quality goaltender prospect and a 3rd-round pick in the forthcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft, was given to the Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz.

Burns inked a contract with the Hurricanes for a hefty sum, where his cap hit is $5.2 million for the current 2022-23 season. Throughout 19 seasons, the 38-year-old Hurricanes star has estimated career earnings of $97.3 million.

Brent Burns holds prolific hockey records, with 838 points in 1,333 games. He also has 70 playoff points in 105 games before the current season of 2022-23. The Hurricanes' right defenseman, Brent Burns, will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season, when he turns 40.

Brent Burns’ hockey career history

Jacques Lemaire, renowned for his emphasis on defensive play, switched Brent Burns from forward to defense when he made his professional debut with the Minnesota Wild in 2003. Burns debuted in NHL on October 8th, 2003, against the Chicago Blackhawks. The rising star also scored his first goal against the Sharks in his third game.

Burns demonstrated his natural talent in offensive rushes from the blue line while participating in 36 games with Minnesota in the 2003–04 season. Burns participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Houston Aeros the season after the NHL lockout. He changed from a forward to a defenseman and became a fixture on the Wild team for the 2005–06 season, scoring 16 points in 72 games.

Burns improved his performance from the previous season in the 2006–2007 campaign, scoring 25 points, significantly impacting the Wild. He kept improving as the season progressed, scoring two back-to-back overtime goals in March and getting into two altercations during the 2007 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Burns extended his four-year deal with the Wild on October 25th, 2007, and quickly established himself as one of the team's top defensemen. He finished the season with a career-high 15 goals and 43 points.

Poll : 0 votes