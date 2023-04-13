What is Dustin Wolf's salary? Exploring the contract details of young Calgary Flames goalie

Dustin Wolf, the young Calgary Flames goaltender, was drafted in the 7th round of the NHL entry draft with the 214th overall pick. The 21-year-old goalie signed a three-year contract worth $2.5 million on May 1, 2020.

Dustin Wolf’s cap hit or annual average salary, excluding all bonuses, is $813,333. The Flames’ goalie has managed an annual average salary, including all bonuses of $825,000 for the current season 2022-23.

Wolf's package comprised a signing bonus of $85,000 upon joining the Flames. His base salary for the NHL's 2022-23 season is $750,000, and his minors salary is $70,000.

With only three seasons of experience, Wolf's estimated career earnings are $443,563. The Flames’ goalie will be a restricted free agent by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 23.

Before joining the Calgary Flames, Wolf played for various teams like the Los Angeles Jr. Kings, Los Angeles Jr. Kings Bntm Minor, Team Black, Everett Silvertips and Team Red.

The Flames goalie has leveled up his skills in hockey by gaining experience in leagues like QC Int PW, T1EHL 13U, USA-S15, WHL, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, USA-S17 and even in WJC-20.

Dustin Wolf has also played for the Stockton Heat, the AHL affiliate team of the Calgary Flames. He was later promoted to play for the Wranglers in 2022. His contribution to the Calgary Wranglers in 53 games of AHL season 2022-23 is impressive.

Wolf has a GAA (Goal Against Average) of 2.08 and a save percentage of .932.

Dustin Wolf helps the Flames win against the Sharks

Gilroy native Dustin Wolf was chosen as the starting goaltender by the Calgary Flames for Wednesday’s match against the San Jose Sharks. Wolf and forward Matt Coronato made their first NHL debut against the Sharks with a 3-1 win.

Coronato lined up alongside Jakob Pelletier and Nazem Kadri during their match on Wednesday. While Wolf saved 23 shots, Coronato registered four shots on goal, leading the team to a solid win.

Wolf showcased his excellent understanding of hockey and great control over the puck when he won the 2021-22 Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award for being the top goalie in his rookie season. His magnificent performance in the AHL helped him lead the team with a .924 save percentage with a 33-9-4 record.

