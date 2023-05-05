What is Erik Haula’s salary? Exploring the contract details of New Jersey Devils star

Erik Haula is the hockey centre for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League (NHL). He is one of the most talked about players at the moment. The hockey star was chosen by the Minnesota Wild in the 7th round of the 2009 NHL entry draft with the 182nd overall pick.

Haula has profound experience on the ice where he has played with many renowned teams like the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and even the Boston Bruins.

Erik Haula was acquired by the New Jersey Devils in a trade, in exchange for Pavel Zacha, by the Bruins on July 13, 2022.

The 32-year-old inked a contract with the Devils for a hefty sum with $2.3 million as the cap hit. The Devils centre holds estimated career earnings of $18.2 million from five contracts which he has signed during his long hockey journey on the ice.

The fan-favorite Devils star has a prolific record of 281 points in 614 games over the course of 10 seasons. He also has 36 playoff points from 69 games until the 2022-23 season. Haula will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2022-23 season when he is 32.

Erik Haula’s successful hockey journey

Erik Haula started his hockey career in the 2008–09 season with Shattuck–Saint Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota, where he amassed an astounding 79 points in 49 games played.

The professional hockey left wing made a commitment to the University of Minnesota. He thus became the second player not born in North America to represent the Gophers.

Haula played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Omaha Lancers during the 2009–10 season. He did this while attending Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School before enrolling at the University of Minnesota.

After guiding the Lancers to the Western Division finals with his 28 goals, 44 assists, and a +36 plus/minus rating, the Devils UFA prospect was selected to the All-Star and All-Rookie teams.

Haula scored 124 points in 114 games over three seasons while playing for the Gophers. He made the decision to forgo his last year of NCAA eligibility in order to sign with the Wild.

Haula signed an entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild on April 7, 2013. He was promoted to the NHL from the AHL's Iowa Wild in order to make his NHL debut during the ensuing 2013–14 season.

Despite the Wild losing 3-1 to the Colorado Avalanche, Haula recorded an assist for his first NHL point and was given the game's third star.

