What happened to Adam Johnson? All we know about scary on-ice injury of former Penguins prospect

In a chilling turn of events, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Adam Johnson has been involved in a horrific injury incident while playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in England.

Just seven games into the season, the game was cut short, and reports suggest that Johnson may be the player injured, with devastating consequences.

While the Nottingham Panthers have not officially confirmed Johnson as the injured player, The Mirror has reported his involvement.

According to tweets from the Panthers, the game was abruptly halted due to a severe injury. BBC Radio's Peter Spencer, who was present at the game, reported that a player was hurt at center ice following a collision.

Screens were urgently put up around the injured player to shield the distressing scene from onlookers. After several minutes, it was announced to players and fans that the game would be postponed as both teams would head towards the locker room.

The situation took a nightmarish turn when it was revealed that Adam Johnson had taken a skate blade to the neck. The severity of such an injury is hard to fathom, leaving the hockey community and fans in shock. Rumors have started to circulate that Johnson is fighting for his life in a local hospital, highlighting the grim reality of the incident.

Adam Johnson, hailing from Hibbing, Minnesota, had a promising career ahead of him. He played a pivotal role in leading the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to the 2017 Frozen Four, showcasing his immense talent on the ice.

His dream of playing in the NHL became a reality when he scored his first NHL goal in Oct. 2019, a memorable achievement, especially as it was against his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild, at home in Pittsburgh.

The shocking turn of events in England has sent shockwaves through the hockey world, and fans are anxiously awaiting updates on Adam Johnson's condition.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers in the sport, as well as the need for player safety measures to be constantly reviewed and improved.

The entire hockey community hopes for his full and speedy recovery. As more information becomes available, fans are left to reflect on the fragility of life and the profound impact of such unfortunate incidents on the world of sports.