What happened to Conor Timmins? Leafs HC shares update on defenseman's health

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that defenseman Conor Timmins's injury is more severe than initially anticipated. Timmins, who sustained the injury during a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, is now facing an uncertain timeline for his return to the lineup.

Keefe's announcement came as a disappointment to Maple Leafs fans, as he used the term "significant" to describe Timmins' injury. Rather than a day-to-day situation, it appears that Timmins' recovery will be a more protracted "week-to-week" process.

The injury itself is shrouded in some mystery, as the initial hit that Timmins received from Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson appeared relatively mild when viewed in replays.

However, Keefe alluded to the possibility that something more substantial may have occurred below the boards, away from the cameras. This lack of clarity regarding the specific nature of the injury only adds to the uncertainty surrounding Timmins' return.

For the Maple Leafs, Conor Timmins' absence presents a significant challenge, particularly given the team's salary cap constraints. With a cap hit of just $1.1 million, Timmins was a cost-effective option on the blue line. His injury forces the team to confront the difficult task of replacing his presence on the ice, both defensively and offensively.

The Maple Leafs will need to rely on their depth and perhaps explore potential call-ups from their minor league affiliate to address this gap.

A look at Conor Timmins's NHL career

Conor Timmins' career began with promise, but he faced setbacks due to a lingering concussion from junior hockey that kept him out of games during the 2018-19 season. However, his determination paid off when he made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche in October 2019. After just two games, he was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles to further develop his skills.

Timmins' career took a significant turn when he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in July 2021, along with draft picks, in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper. He signed a contract extension with the Coyotes but suffered a knee injury that ended his season early.

Despite these obstacles, Timmins returned to the ice for the 2022–23 season with the Coyotes, only to face another injury in October 2022. During his recovery, he played in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners on a conditioning assignment.

Then, on Nov. 23, 2022, Conor Timmins was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Curtis Douglas, providing him with a fresh start in his career.