What happened to Ivan Demidov? Highly touted 2024 Draft class candidate suffers setback en route NHL

Ivan Demidov, born on Dec. 10, 2005, is a 17-year-old Russian winger for Saint Petersburg of the region's top ice hockey league, the KHL. He's a teammate of Matvei Michkov, who is currently on loan at HC Sochi.

There was immense hype for Michkov at this year's draft. Consequently, the Philadelphia Flyers selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round.

Ivan Demidov, like Michkov in his draft year, is touted as a top prospect for next year's NHL draft and could even be drafted #1 overall, and some pundits even believe he's better in comparison to his compatriot, Michkov.

The hype surrounding the 17-year-old in the NHL is real. However, the scenario could change, as Demidov's recent injury news reported by Hockey News Hub (centered on the KHL) has caused concerns for many NHL teams vying for his signature next year.

As per the report, Demidov has sustained a knee injury that will have him sidelined for more than two months:

"Hearing #2024NHLDraft Ivan Demidov will miss 2.5 months due to a knee injury."

Why is Ivan Demidov considered a top prospect for the 2024 NHL draft?

Demidov is a creative player with quick hands who can make extremely smart decisions while moving the puck on the ice. The 17-year-old has played with older age groups during his junior career and has matured to be more tough and competitive.

Moreover, Demidov possesses incredible speed and playmaking abilities, as well as deceptive and creative abilities that can confuse the defenses and goaltenders of opposing teams. All of these traits drove him to be at the top of the junior circuit of the Russian league at the age of 17.

He's eligible for the NHL draft next year, and many scouts have touted him as a top-tier talent from Russia, which can even result in him going No. 1 overall in the next year's draft.

Last season, the 17-year-old finished the MHL as the third-leading goalscorer with 64 points through 19 goals and 45 assists in 44 games. His season was the best in league history for a U-18 player. Notably, Ivan Demidov is currently on a contract with the KHL that runs through the 2024-25 season.

