What happened to Jacob Markstrom? Latest update on Calgary Flames goaltender's injury

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom faced a frightening moment during practice, leaving fans and teammates concerned about his well-being. The incident occurred when Markstrom, a pivotal player for the Flames, made a sprawling save, only to stay down on the ice in apparent pain. Teammate Chris Tanev quickly signaled for trainers, and Markstrom, visibly distressed, skated off the ice without his blocker, holding his right hand.

Coach Ryan Huska provided limited information on the severity of the injury, stating:

"He's got to get evaluated."

The potential loss of Markstrom is a significant blow to the Flames, considering his standout performances in the 2022-23 season. Despite a challenging period for the team, Markstrom's stellar goaltending played a crucial role in keeping them competitive.

Huska acknowledged Markstrom's impact, saying:

"From the start of the year on, he set a bit of a tone for the mood for our team."

The coach highlighted Markstrom's contribution to the team's mentality and performance, emphasizing his excellence on the ice.

The team, despite its goaltending depth, recognizes Markstrom as the key starter, making his potential absence a cause for concern.

Jacob Markstrom shines in resurgent season amid adversities

In the current NHL season, Jacob Markstrom has been a stalwart presence for the Calgary Flames, donning the goaltender's gear for 21 out of the team's 24 games.

Serving as the designated starter in 16 of those contests, Markstrom has showcased a resurgence in form after a challenging 2022-23 campaign. With a record of 6-8-2, a .896 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals-against average, the Swedish goaltender has demonstrated his prowess in front of the Flames' net.

Initially signed by the Florida Panthers in 2010, he made his NHL debut in 2011. Despite early setbacks and a stint in the AHL due to injury, Markstrom's determination led to impactful seasons with the Vancouver Canucks(2014-2020). Overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities, he earned recognition, culminating in his selection to the NHL All-Star Game in 2020.

From his impressive contributions to Sweden's victory in the 2009 IIHF World Junior Championship to his current role as a key player for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom's career reflects a narrative of resilience, skill development, and a consistent commitment to excellence on the ice.