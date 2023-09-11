Is Liam Ohgren injured? NHL insider provides worrying update on Wild's prospect

Minnesota Wild forward prospect Liam Ohgren continues to grapple with an injury that has sidelined him for three weeks. According to a report by Varmlands Folkblad's Johan Ekberg and Simon Hennix, there is still no definitive timeline for Liam Ohgren's return to the ice.

NHL insider Michael Russo tweeted:

"#Mnwild Prez Bill Guerin told me in Chicago they’re not sure of severity of Ohgren’s injury. They’re working with him and his team but have to still wait to determine course of action."

Expand Tweet

Wild general manager Bill Guerin recently spoke with The Athletic's Michael Russo, shedding light on the ongoing situation. Guerin confirmed that the Wild are fully aware of Ohgren's injury and actively in contact with the player to chart a recovery plan. They are also collaborating with Ohgren's team in Sweden's SHL, Farjestad BK, to ensure a coordinated approach to his rehabilitation.

The injury has not yet affected Ohgren's regular-season appearances with the Minnesota Wild. However, this respite appears temporary, as the prospect's absence from the ice is starting to cast a shadow over his budding career.

Ohgren's unfortunate situation has also led to him missing all four of Farjestad's Champions Hockey League games at the beginning of this season.

Liam Ohgren's impressive performances

Selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, Liam Ohgren has maintained his presence in his home country of Sweden since his draft day.

Despite signing his entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild in the summer of 2022, Ohgren was loaned to Djurgardens IF in Sweden's Allsvenskan for the 2022-23 season.

During his tenure there, Ohgren showcased his potential by contributing significantly, registering 11 goals and 20 points in 36 regular-season games, and an additional 13 points in 17 SHL qualification matches.

Ohgren had the honor of captaining the Swedish team at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships. There he notched an impressive total of three goals and six assists across six games, ultimately securing a gold medal for his team.

Simon Hennix, one of the reporters covering this story, emphasized that there is considerable uncertainty regarding Ohgren's return to play. The timeline remains a matter of speculation. It depends on the treatment plan that is eventually decided upon by Ohgren, Färjestad BK, and the Minnesota Wild.

Despite the current setback, Liam Ohgren's future in North American hockey remains promising. He is expected to make the transition to North America for the 2024-25 season, where he will likely join the AHL's Iowa Wild.