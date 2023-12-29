What happened to Samuel Ersson? Why did Philadelphia Flyers goalie exit game against Vancouver Canucks

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson left Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks early in the third period, sparking concern among fans and analysts. Initially, the nature of Ersson's departure was shrouded in mystery, with reports citing an "undisclosed injury." However, a subsequent tweet from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet provided clarity, stating that Ersson was out due to dehydration.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella downplayed the severity of the situation, reassuring fans that Ersson's ailment was a result of dehydration and cramping. Tortorella commented,

"He'll be fine, just cramped up,"

Before leaving the game, Ersson saved 18 of 19 shots in over 42 minutes of ice time. His departure led to the entrance of Carter Hart into the game. While Hart is expected to start in the upcoming match against Seattle, concerns arise about Ersson's availability, potentially requiring the Flyers to summon a goaltender from the minors to serve as the backup.

In addition to Ersson, forward Travis Konecny also faced health issues during the game, taking only two shifts in the third period and missing the final 15 minutes. Tortorella attributed Konecny's limited ice time to a "bug" circulating within the team.

Samuel Ersson's journey and stellar performance in the current NHL season

In the ongoing season, Samuel Ersson has played 15 games, boasting an impressive record of nine wins, two losses, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Ersson's journey to the professional league began with Falu IF in his youth, followed by a stint with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey League from the age of 16.

His exceptional skills were recognized with the Guldgallret award for the best junior player in the HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2018–19 season. Ersson's return to Brynäs IF for the 2019–20 season further solidified his hockey career.

The Philadelphia Flyers recognized his potential, signing Ersson to a three-year entry-level contract on June 3, 2021. Making his NHL debut on Dec. 23, 2022, Ersson faced the Carolina Hurricanes, and despite being pulled in the second period, he rebounded in the same game.

Notably, he secured his first NHL win on Dec. 29, 2022, and achieved his first shutout on Jan. 9, 2023, against the Buffalo Sabres. He signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract extension with the Flyers on Aug. 5, 2023.