What happened to Samuel Girard? Exploring the reasons behind Avs defenseman's decision to join NHLPA

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, signaling a temporary departure from the team. Girard, a key figure in the Avalanche's defensive lineup, will be away for an indefinite period as he focuses on his mental health.

Girard bravely opened up about his decision:

"I have made a proactive decision to take care of my mental health and will be entering treatment for severe anxiety and depression that has gone untreated for too long and led to alcohol abuse," as per the NHL and NHL Players Association release.

The 25-year-old defenseman, currently in his seventh NHL season, has been a crucial part of the Avalanche's success, notably contributing to their Stanley Cup victory in 2022. Unfortunately, an injury during the playoffs last year cut his postseason short. This season, Girard has recorded three points in 15 games, missing the last two for personal reasons before entering the assistance program.

Girard expressed gratitude towards his support system:

"I want to express my gratitude to my wife, family, friends, the club, my teammates, and the fans for their patience, understanding, and continued support."

His decision to seek help serves as a reminder of the significance of addressing mental health issues and encouraging others to do the same.

As Girard takes the necessary steps toward healing, Caleb Jones is expected to step in as his replacement. The hockey community rallied behind Girard, wishing him a swift return to on-ice competition when cleared by program administrators.

Samuel Girard's impactful stint with the Colorado Avalanche

Samuel Girard's current NHL season showcased his prowess as a key defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche. In 15 games, he contributed with one goal and three assists. Girard's last five games further illustrate his impact, including a notable performance against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 15, where he scored a goal and provided an assist, accumulating a total of two points.

Girard's journey with the Avalanche began in 2017 when he was acquired from the Nashville Predators in a three-team trade involving Matt Duchene and Kyle Turris. Since then, the skilled defenseman has been a linchpin for the team. His 2017-18 season saw him finish with 20 points in 68 games, aiding the Avalanche in securing a playoff spot after a challenging previous season. Girard's development began in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he earned recognition as the defenseman of the year in 2015-16 with an impressive 74 points.