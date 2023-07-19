What happened to Todd Woodcroft? University of Vermont fires ice hockey HC in wake of texting scandal 

The University of Vermont Athletic Department has taken swift action in response to a disturbing revelation that led to the termination of men's ice hockey coach Todd Woodcroft. The decision comes after an investigation into alleged inappropriate text messages sent by Woodcroft to a student at the school.

Woodcroft, who had been at the helm of the Vermont Catamounts since the 2020–21 season, faced an inquiry by the UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity. The investigation concluded that the coach had breached professional boundaries through multiple instances of inappropriate communication with a university student.

As a result, UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman announced the dismissal of Woodcroft from his position. In his statement, Schulman emphasized the university's high expectations for the conduct of its coaches and those associated with the athletic department, which Woodcroft failed to meet.

To fill the void left by Woodcroft, the university has appointed Steve Wiedler as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. Wiedler was introduced to the men's hockey team, and Schulman expressed confidence in his ability to lead the program, given his significant role in recruiting and developing the current players.

Woodcroft's attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, responded to the decision, expressing strong disagreement with the process and findings of the investigation, vowing to pursue justice for his client.

While Woodcroft had a notable career in the NHL before joining UVM, the texting scandal has marred his otherwise accomplished coaching journey. Meanwhile, the university's decision reflects its commitment to upholding professional standards and maintaining a safe and respectful environment in its sports programs.

Is Todd Woodcroft related to Edmonton Oilers HC Jay Woodcroft?

Todd Woodcroft is indeed related to Edmonton Oilers head oach Jay Woodcroft. They're brothers, sharing a family bond that extends beyond their professional careers in ice hockey.

While Todd Woodcroft recently made headlines due to his dismissal as coach of the University of Vermont's men's ice hockey team following an investigation into inappropriate text messages sent to a student, his brother Jay has been making a name for himself in the NHL as a coach.

Jay Woodcroft has been associated with various NHL teams, including the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks, before assuming the role of coach for the Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. His impressive coaching skills eventually earned him the position of head coach for the Edmonton Oilers.

