What happens if you don't get drafted in the NHL Draft? Future of undrafted players explained

While being drafted is the goal for hockey players, it's not the end of the world for undrafted players. On Wednesday night, the eyes of the hockey universe will be focused on the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The first round of the NHL Draft will take place on Wednesday night, with the second round beginning on Thursday morning.

The beginning drafted is a dream come true for young hockey players across the world as it signals the beginning of their road to the NHL. However, what happens to undrafted players at the end of the pivotal event? It may seem like a major shot to a prospect's opportunity to reach the NHL, but it is not.

Since the start of the modern NHL Draft in 1969, only two undrafted players have won the Conn Smythe Trophy: Wayne Gretzky and Jonathan Marchessault.

The outcome of a player if he goes undrafted largely depends on their age. If a player is over 20 years old, they become unrestricted free agents, which means that they are free to sign with any team willing to take a shot on them.

Players that are not selected in the NHL Draft and are still eligible, have the opportunity to return to their respective junior hockey teams. Not only will they be able to continue their junior hockey career, but they could continue their evolution as a player and find themselves drafted at another time.

"Mark Giordano wasn’t taken in the NHL draft. Or the OHL draft. Never give up. Congrats Mark." - @gerrydee

The likes of Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli are going to be taken early on Wednesday night. However, for those undrafted players, the key is to not give up as there is a long list of players who enjoyed successful careers after not being selected.

A look at two of the most successful modern undrafted players in NHL history

One of the most impressive storylines during the 2022 playoffs was the incredible performances by Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner was eligible to be selected in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, however, he went undrafted, returning to Russia for four years before joining the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.

Make it 400 career assists for Artemi Panarin! He now finds himself in pretty elite company as one of the fastest undrafted players to reach the mark in NHL history.



Make it 400 career assists for Artemi Panarin! He now finds himself in pretty elite company as one of the fastest undrafted players to reach the mark in NHL history.

Another Russian star that went undrafted, Artemi Panarin was not selected during the 2010 NHL Draft, instead returning to the KHL until 2015. The talented forward signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks before becoming one of the top players in the NHL.

