What is Jonathan Toews’ Net Worth? Breaking down how much the NHL veteran has made in contracts and endorsements

Jonathan Toews has been rolling waves in the NHL, playing as a forward for the Chicago Blackhawks. ‘Captain Serious’ of the Blackhawks was drafted in the 2006 NHL entry draft as the third overall pick.

The 34-year-old NHL star earned the captaincy in the 2008-09 season, making him the second youngest captain ever. Toews’ impressive gameplay before joining the Blackhawks positioned him third among North American prospects by the NHL Bureau. He debuted on the ice on October 10, 2007, against the San Jose Sharks.

Jonathan Toews signed an 8-year contract for $84 million with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 9, 2014, making the 2022-23 season the last year of the contract. The signing bonus and annual average salary comprised $44 million and $10.5 million, respectively.

For the current season, Toews earns a base salary of $2.9 million with $4 million as the signing bonus. The contract comes with a cap hit of $10.5 million.

Over 15 seasons in his career, Jonathan Toews earned $109 million with a signing bonus of $45.5 million.

In 2022, his net worth is estimated to be $26 million. Besides having such a stellar net worth, Toews also manages endorsement deals of $2.2 million. The Blackhawks captain has signed deals with brands like Canadian Tire, Bauer, and Hallmark for promotional purposes.

A look at Jonathan Toews' impressive career so far

Jonathan Toews will be one of the top-notch UFA prospects for the Blackhawks by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season when he turns 35. The hockey star has reached his success by achieving targets like becoming a significant part of the Triple Gold Club as their youngest player. He also won the Mark Meisser Leadership Award on June 24, 2015.

During the 2019-20 season, Toews reached 800 career points by adding 18 points and 42 assists. After a year off in 2021 for chronic immune response syndrome, Toews reached the heights in 2022, when he played the 1000th game in his career.

