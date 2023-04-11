What is Joseph Woll's salary? Breaking down the contract details of Toronto Maple Leafs stand-in goalie

Joseph Woll, the 24-year-old goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has a salary of $750,000 and a cap hit of $766,667 for the 2022-23 season. Woll was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the third round of the 2016 entry draft, 62nd overall, and has signed three contracts with the team for a total value of $5,450,000.

Despite only having played in nine NHL games over the course of two seasons, Woll has shown promise in his time with the Maple Leafs. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 26.

Woll's current contract includes a three-year extension, with an average annual value of $766,666. The first year of the extension, the 2022-23 season, is a two-way contract, while the final two seasons, 2023-24 and 2024-25, are one-way.

With his new contract extension, Woll will have the opportunity to continue his development and work toward a more prominent role with the Maple Leafs.

A look at Joseph Woll's NHL career

Joseph Woll has had a promising start to his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played three years of college hockey with Boston College and modeled his style of play after Carey Price. He assumed the starting role in net for Boston College after Thatcher Demko graduated.

Joseph Woll represented the United States at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning gold and bronze medals, respectively. In the 2017 tournament, he appeared in two games, posting a 1.50 goal-against average (GAA) and .932 save percentage. He started five games in the 2018 tournament, helping Team USA win the bronze medal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected Woll in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on March 24, 2019, and later signed a one-year contract extension in July 2021.

Woll made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021, against the Buffalo Sabres, making 23 saves in a 5-4 win. He played a total of four games that season with the Maple Leafs, going 3-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

