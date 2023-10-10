What is a Kraken and how did Seattle end up naming its NHL franchise after it?

The Kraken, a mythical sea creature of immense power and mystery, became the namesake of Seattle's NHL franchise through a meticulous and secretive process. When the team was awarded an expansion franchise in 2018, fans were immediately captivated by the idea of the "Kraken". The name also featured in a mysterious handwritten message on the team's office door, which read - "Release the Kraken"

The team's owners, including then-Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy, embarked on an extensive search for the perfect name. They considered historical options like the Metropolitans, but the league had concerns about changing the name of one of their divisions. It began gaining traction, and the league expressed its support.

To engage fans in the decision-making process, the team launched an interactive portal and gathered feedback from fans regularly. They even monitored social media to gauge sentiment and reactions regarding potential names.

The Kraken name stood out due to its uniqueness and strong connections to Seattle's maritime history and Pacific Northwest folklore. This mythical sea creature, said to reside beneath the ocean's surface, embodied the mystique, intensity, and power that the team wanted to convey.

Ultimately, Seattle chose the Kraken as its NHL franchise's name, embracing the creature's aura of mystery and strength. The deep ocean and icy blue color scheme, along with "red alert" accents, completed the team's branding, making it a symbol of Seattle's maritime heritage and a captivating addition to the NHL.

Crafting the Iconic Seattle Kraken Logo and Colors

The Seattle Kraken's logo and colors were carefully crafted to reflect the city's unique identity and the mystique of the mythical sea creature they were named after. Team general manager Ron Francis had emphasized the importance of creating an iconic and noble sweater that players would be proud to wear.

Adidas, the then official uniform partner of the NHL, played a significant role in shaping the logo and refining the colors. The team's goal had been to invoke Seattle's landscape, including the water, trees, mountains, and precipitation while deviating from the expected blue and green color scheme.

The team's primary colors are a brilliant neon blue, reminiscent of the ice caps on the Olympics, and a deep, almost black, navy known as "deep sea." The absence of white in their home uniform set them apart from other teams in the NHL.

The logo design had been a meticulous process, aiming to avoid caricature and convey seriousness. The "S" in the primary mark paid homage to the original Seattle Metropolitans uniforms, with a negative-space tentacle hidden within it, ready to pull you down. The addition of the Kraken's eye at the top of the "S" added a touch of mystery and intrigue to the design.

The incorporation of red, referred to as "red alert," represented danger and threat, distinguishing the team from other blue teams in the NHL and Seattle.