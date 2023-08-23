What did Logan Mailloux do? Examining alleged criminal charges levied against the Canadiens prospect

The narrative surrounding Logan Mailloux, a promising Montreal Canadiens prospect, has been marred by controversy since July 17, 2021. When allegations of misconduct first emerged, they cast a shadow over his potential NHL career.

The incident initially shocked the NHL community when multiple teams took the unprecedented step of placing Mailloux on their "do not draft" list. The decision was made concerning allegations that Mailloux had faced criminal charges in Sweden.

According to reports by Sweden's North Region Police Authority, Logan, then 17 years old, had a consensual sexual encounter with an 18-year-old woman. He had allegedly captured their photo while engaging in oral sex and shared it with his friends on Snapchat without the woman's consent. Additionally, he was reported to have provided a screenshot of the woman's online profile, including her photograph, first name, and age.

The consequences of Mailloux's actions were severe, as he faced charges of defamation and offensive photography. However, the legal process concluded with Mailloux being issued a criminal injunction and ordered to pay a fine of 14,300 Swedish krona (approximately $1,650), effectively circumventing a trial in court.

The aftershocks of this controversy reverberated through the NHL, leading to far-reaching repercussions for Mailloux's potential career trajectory. Notable teams such as the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs decided to not draft him.

This trend persisted even during interviews, as Mailloux found himself untouched by six teams during the draft process. Despite these adverse circumstances, the Montreal Canadiens ultimately selected Mailloux as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The latest development in Logan Mailloux's situation

Logan Mailloux has been given the "green light" to pursue his NHL career despite the accusations. The tumultuous journey of Mailloux has been anything but ordinary, steeped in controversy since July 17, 2021.

The spotlight on Mailloux's situation intensified with a tweet from NHL insider Renaud Lavoie, who unveiled that the young prospect had received approval from the NHL to don a Montreal Canadiens jersey. This announcement is the conclusion to a period marked by intense speculation regarding Mailloux's future in the league.

Lavoie tweeted,

"Hearing from multiple sources that Logan Mailloux received the green light from the NHL to play for the @CanadiensMTL when his time will come. So this is the end of all speculations regarding his future."

