What is Mats Zuccarello's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Minnesota Wild star

Mats Zuccarello, the 35-year-old Norwegian right wing, plays for the Minnesota Wild. The hockey star started his career as a minor leaguer in Norway’s premiere league. In later years, the star earned a position with New York Rangers and later with Dallas Stars.

With a prolific record on ice, Mats Zuccarello started playing for the Minnesota Wild as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) after serving the Dallas Stars. The hockey star inked a 5-year contract with the Wild for $30 million on July 1, 2019. His contract carries a cap hit of $6 million, with $6 million as the annual average salary. Wild offered a signing bonus of $3 million to Zuccarello for the 2022-23 season with $4.5 million and $7.5 million as the base and minors salary, respectively.

After serving the Rangers with an impressive record, Mats Zuccarello was traded to the Dallas Stars franchise for a conditional second-round choice in the 2019 draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Zuccarello has maintained an impressive record of 573 points in 766 games and managed 54 playoff points in 93 games throughout 13 seasons. The Wild’s right-winger will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season, when he turns 36.

Glance at Mats Zuccarello’s career achievements

Zuccarello signed a two-year entry-level contract with New York Rangers in the NHL during the 2010 season. He began the 2010–11 season playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Connecticut Whale, the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, in a bid to get used to different hockey plays.

The Wild star debuted in the NHL on December 23, 2010, against Tampa Bay Lightning, becoming the second undrafted player and eighth Norwegian to play in the NHL. He managed two shots on goal, recording his first assist. With Anders Myrvold, Zuccarello shared the record for the fewest games played by a Norwegian before earning an NHL point.

In his sixth game against Carolina Hurricanes, Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal in the NHL, helping the Rangers to a 2-1 overtime victory. He played 41 games for the Rangers before being sent to Connecticut in 2011. Zuccarello became the first Norwegian player in the NHL postseason, when he featured against Washington Capitals.

