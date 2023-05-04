What is Mattias Janmark’s nationality? Explaining the origins of Edmonton Oilers star

Mattias Janmark is a talented Swedish hockey center for the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League (NHL). He was born on December 8th, 1992, in Stockholm, Sweden. Although the hockey star prefers to keep his personal life private, Oilers fans are curious about Janmark’s hockey career.

Janmark made his NHL debut for the Dallas Stars on October 8th, 2015, where he scored his first NHL goal on his very first shot in that memorable game. The Stars would win 3-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In his second NHL contest, Mattias Janmark repeated the feat by scoring on his first attempt, although this time it was against Semyon Varlamov of the Colorado Avalanche. Unfortunately, the Stars were defeated 6-3 despite Mittias Janmark’s contribution.

The eight years of Janmark's NHL career have been hampered by injuries, despite his remarkable on-ice abilities. He had a strong debut campaign in 2015–16, scoring 15 goals in 73 appearances. However, a rare joint condition called osteochondritis dissecans in his knee caused him to miss the 2016–17 campaign.

With an 80% probability of recovering fully, Mattias Janmark had surgery and achieved a full recovery. He could only play in 67 games due to an upper-body injury he sustained while playing for the Golden Knights against the Arizona Coyotes in February of the previous season. However, he made a successful comeback to the ice in the middle of March, scoring 8 points in his final 20 games to finish the season with 25 points in 67 contests.

Mattias Janmark’s professional hockey career

Mattias Janmark signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season. He participated in their playoff run while playing for their minor league affiliate, the Texas Stars.

Mattias Janmark signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2020 after departing from the Stars as a free agent. But in April 2021, he was later chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in a three-way trade. In the 7th game of their first-round playoff match against the Minnesota Wild, he scored 3 goals.

After the 2021–22 campaign, Janmark was a free agent, and in July 2022, he agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers. When Evander Kane hurt himself in November 2022, he was called up to the Oilers, where he finished the season playing for their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

