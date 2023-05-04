What is Mattias Janmark’s salary? Exploring the contract details of Edmonton Oilers star

Mattias Janmark is one of the most renowned hockey centers for the National Hockey League (NHL) teams, the Edmonton Oilers. The Detroit Red Wings chose the hockey star in the third round of the 2013 NHL entry draft with the 79th overall pick.

Janmark has served several teams like the Detroit Red Wings, the Dallas Stars, the Chicago Blackhawks, and even the Vegas Golden Knights during his seven seasons in the NHL. With a prolific record in his hockey journey, the Oilers centre, Mattias Janmark joined the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent after the 2021–22 season with the Golden Knights.

The 30-year-old hockey star inked a one-year contract with the Oilers for $1.2 million on July 17, 2022. The contract comprises $1.2 million as the cap, with an annual average salary of $1.2 million. Mattias Janmark has $1.2 million as the base salary with $1.2 million minors salary for the 2022-23 season.

Janmark holds a profound record of 183 points in 486 games throughout seven seasons on the ice. The hockey star also has 25 playoff points in 63 games. Mattias Janmark will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2022-23 season when he is 30.

Mattias Janmark’s early hockey career

Mattias Janmark made his professional debut during his brief time on the ice for AIK Stockholm in the 2011–12 season. He played in 18 games in Sweden's Elitserien, although he failed to score any goals.

The Oilers’ star was named captain of the U20 team of AIK Stockholm in addition to his efforts for the senior team. With 23 goals and 38 assists in 40 games, he became the U20 team's leading scorer and helped AIK finish fourth in the standings despite falling to Farjestad in the 1st round of the playoffs.

Despite being eligible for the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and having a final Central Scouting ranking of 98th among European skaters, Janmark was not selected.

Janmark ended up behind Broc Little as the team's second-leading scorer with 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 games in the 2012-13 season. Despite their best efforts, AIK finished six points behind Brynäs in eighth place, preventing them from making the Elitserien playoffs.

The Detroit Red Wings selected Janmark after the season. The day after AIK's season concluded, Janmark signed an entry-level try-out contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins on April 15, 2014. Three days later, he played his first game in the American Hockey League (AHL) against the Lake Erie Monsters.

