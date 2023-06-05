What was Mike Babcock accused of during his time as coach of Toronto Maple Leafs? Exploring the accusations he faced

Mike Babcock's tenure as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs was marked by controversy and allegations of player mistreatment. His coaching style and treatment of players came under scrutiny, tarnishing his reputation in the hockey community. This article delves into the accusations faced by Babcock during his time with the Leafs, shedding light on the incidents that unfolded.

Babcock faced multiple accusations of mental and verbal abuse from former players. Johan Franzen, a former Red Wings forward, publicly accused Babcock of subjecting him to "verbal attacks" that caused Franzen considerable distress, even breaking down on the bench. Franzen's revelations highlighted a pattern of alleged mistreatment that went beyond the boundaries of acceptable coaching methods.

Another notable incident involved Babcock asking rookie forward Mitch Marner to rank his teammates based on their effort on the ice. Mike Babcock then proceeded to share the list with the players at the bottom, including Marner, leading to embarrassment and discontent within the team. This incident, reported to then-general manager Lou Lamoriello, further raised concerns about Babcock's leadership approach.

Former NHL defenseman Mike Commodore and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios were among those who publicly criticized Babcock's coaching style and treatment of individuals. Commodore spoke out against Babcock's methods, while Chelios highlighted instances such as scratching Mike Modano to prevent him from reaching a career milestone and giving veteran Jason Spezza a healthy scratch for the season opener against Spezza's former team.

The incidents brought to light the importance of fostering a positive and respectful environment in professional sports. Ultimately, the fallout from these accusations led to Mike Babcock's dismissal and a reevaluation of coaching methods in the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL.

Mike Babcock expected to become next head coach of Columbus Blue Jackets

Mike Babcock, the former coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is expected to become the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Babcock, 60, was fired from the Maple Leafs in 2019 after five seasons with the team. His contract with the Leafs runs through June 30, after which he is anticipated to join Columbus.

While the Blue Jackets have not officially confirmed Babcock's hiring, they are reportedly working on the details of the coaching deal. The team's previous coach, Brad Larsen, was dismissed in April after two seasons. Columbus finished last in the Eastern Conference this past season, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Mike Babcock brings a wealth of experience, having coached in over 1,300 NHL games with the Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008 and has also achieved success coaching Team Canada to Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014.

