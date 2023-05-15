What is a natural hat-trick in NHL? Explaining one of the rarest feats in the game

In ice hockey, a natural hat-trick is a rare feat that occurs when a player scores three consecutive goals in a single game without any other players scoring in between. That's considered one of the most impressive accomplishments in the game and can occur across multiple periods as long as nobody else scores.

However, a natural hat-trick does not take place if the goal comes from a shootout, as it's not considered part of regular play. When a home hockey team player scores three uninterrupted goals, fans traditionally throw their hats on the ice to celebrate the achievement.

Interestingly, different teams and fans have their unique ways of celebrating a hat-trick. For example, fans of the Nashville Predators throw a catfish on the ice, while the Detroit Red Wings will throw an octopus.

The story of Alex Kaleta and Sammy Taft's bet has become a famous anecdote in ice hockey history. Kaleta's three consecutive goals earned him the hat he had wagered for, and the press picked up on the story, spreading it throughout the league.

In response to the publicity, Sammy Taft and the Toronto Maple Leaf organization decided to offer a similar promotion for their own players.

Wayne Gretzky and rarity of natural hat-trick in NHL

As natural hat-trick is one of the rarest and most impressive accomplishments in ice hockey, only a small percentage of games feature this feat. However, one player who stands out above the rest is Wayne Gretzky, who holds the record for the most natural hat-tricks in NHL history, with a staggering 50.

Gretzky's name has become synonymous with hat-trick, and it's not uncommon for players and fans alike to refer to it as the "Wayne Gretzky Hat-trick." The Great One also holds the record for the most playoff hat-tricks with ten, achieved with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

Despite Gretzky's dominance in this area, other players have also had their share of hat-tricks, with Maurice Richard and Jari Kurri recording seven apiece. The most recent natural hat-trick was achieved by Jonathan Marchessault on May 14 against Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of Round 2 of the 2023 NHL playoffs

Interestingly, while the hat-trick is a great accomplishment, it occurs in less than 8% of games, which is evident of the rarity of the feat. This statistic highlights the difficulty and skill required to score three consecutive goals in a game and the significance of the achievement for players and fans alike.

