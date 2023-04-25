What is NHL Department of Player Safety? Everything about the vertical responsible for protecting athletes on-ice 

The NHL has a reputation for being physically demanding and at times, dangerous. The Department of Player Safety (DoPS) was established in 2011 to address concerns about player safety on the ice. The DoPS is responsible for reviewing on-ice infractions, assessing supplemental discipline, and educating players on how to reduce the risk of injury.

The DoPS reviews more than 800 video clips per season to analyze questionable plays that could result in a suspension. Key factors considered when determining supplemental discipline include the intent of the infraction and whether the victimized player was injured. The supplemental disciplinary history of the player is also under consideration.

The presence of an injury does not determine whether or not a player is suspended, but will aid the DoPS in making a decision. Here's an example of how they determine a suspension and explain the reasoning behind their decision:

The DoPS office consists of a group of experts in the field. The team analyzes each incident in detail and enters it into software that allows the play to be reviewed frame-by-frame.

In 2016, former NHL player George Parros joined the NHL Department of Player Safety as the director of player safety, working from Las Vegas. Parros played nine seasons in the NHL, with a reputation for being a physical player. Despite his physicality, he was never fined or suspended during his playing career, which makes him a valuable addition to the DoPS team.

Parros attends the Rookie Orientation Program prior to the start of every season. It gives him an opportunity to educate young players entering the league about playing within the lines of the game. He believes that physicality should remain a part of the game, but players should be taught to walk the line and avoid preventable incidents.

Where does the Department of Player Safety monitor games?

Every NHL game is watched by the Department of Player Safety from a cutting-edge video room at the league's headquarters. The headquarters are located at 1185 6th Ave. in New York City. There are 25 monitors in the video room that stream every game's home and away broadcasts.

The department uses editing software to clip all pertinent replays when a particular play needs more time for review. Within minutes, the entire department receives an email containing the video. They will be able to thoroughly review the content and come up with a decision based on the evidence.

