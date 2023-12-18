What is NHL holiday roster freeze? How hockey's long-standing tradition fares against NBA & NFL

The NHL holiday roster freeze refers to a period during the season when teams are restricted from making certain player transactions or roster moves. This freeze typically takes place around the holiday season, especially during the week of Christmas.

The annual freeze period runs from Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. to Dec. 28 at 12:01 a.m. local time. During the NHL holiday roster freeze, teams are prohibited from making player trades, waivers, or assigning players to the minor leagues.

Moreover, during this period, teams are also restricted from placing players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) or signing new contracts with players. It applies to both the NHL and AHL teams.

The main purpose of the NHL holiday roster freeze is to allow players, coaches, and team personnel to have a period of uninterrupted time with their families during the festive season.

Notably, the roster freeze period also serves as an essential time for players to rest and rejuvenate, both physically and mentally, as the NHL can be rigorous and demanding at times.

Senators Golden Knights Hockey

Although there have been many instances where players or coaches have been sacked following the end of the freeze period, thanks to the tradition of the NHL holiday roster freeze, no players have been dealt close to Christmas in recent years.

One instance when an NHL player was dealt close to Christmas dates back to December 23, 1991, when the LA Kings traded Corey Millen to the New York Rangers for Randy Gilhen.

In contrast, players in the NBA and NFL can be traded or waived during this period or on Christmas Eve.

Are there any exceptions during the NHL holiday roster freeze period?

Although the freeze period prevents teams from making any trades, some exceptions in the NHL roster freeze allow teams to continue with essential functions throughout the period.

During the freeze period, teams are allowed to recall players to fill roster gaps and can also make some moves to balance their salary cap situation. The teams can also limit their roster if a player is activated off LTIR.

Moreover, if a player was on the roster under the emergency roster before the freeze period, they can still be returned to their club during the period.