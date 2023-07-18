What is NHL Prospects Challenge? Complete schedule, teams, & more

The NHL Prospects Challenge is a yearly competition that produces the game's future stars. Some of the most talented young players from different NHL teams will compete in this competition to show off their abilities.

With highly anticipated young players about to take center stage in 2023, the NHL Prospects tournament promises to be an intriguing spectacle. Let's explore the whole program, competing teams, and other information about this exciting event.

The eagerly awaited NHL Prospects Challenge is back in 2023, and the Buffalo Sabres will once again host it at the illustrious LECOM Harborcenter. The New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the host team, the Buffalo Sabres, will be among the six illustrious NHL teams represented at the event, which runs from September 15 to 18.

NHL fans can purchase tickets for this year’s NHL Prospects tournament through August from the Sabres organization. Hockey fans will have the opportunity to watch the upcoming NHL stars compete on the rink with grit and talent for the modest price of $10.

Here is the complete game schedule for the NHL Prospects Challenge 2023:

Friday, Sept. 15

· Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

· Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

· Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

· Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

· Boston vs. Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

· Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

· New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

· Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

· Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

What happened in NHL Prospects Challenge 2022?

The Buffalo Sabres held the NHL Prospects Challenge at LECOM HarborCenter in 2022. The Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Ottawa Senators were the NHL-renowned teams to take part in the event.

Hockey fans had the chance to watch the young stars in action as they displayed their potential for a future in the NHL over the course of five thrilling days, from September 15 to 19.

The Buffalo Sabres won the Prospects Challenge 2022 with an impressive list of players participating in the event. Some of the names include Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators, and Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils.

