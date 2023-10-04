What is NHL's Frozen Frenzy? ESPN teases exciting update on league's answer to NFL Red Zone

The NHL is reportedly exploring ways to adopt a new style of broadcasting games that will catch the attention of new fans and make the league even more appealing and fun to watch.

The NHL has struggled to attract new fans in recent years, while other major sporting leagues have continued to see a surge in viewership.

To make the viewing experience much better and attract more viewership, the NHL is now planning its version of the NFL "Red Zone", known as "Frozen Frenzy" on ESPN. The league is going to host its own version of "Frozen Frenzy" on ESPN on October 24, when all 32 league teams will be in action.

Hosted by sportscaster John Buccigross, the studio will be bouncing around the different games at the same time, giving hockey enthusiasts an opportunity to witness "every powerplay, every hit, every goal, every highlight."

The "Frozen Frenzy" will aim to provide an opportunity for the viewers to show every important moment from different games on the ice at the same time:

"You will see every goal. You will see every power play. You will see every hit. We will just bounce around in what we're calling Frozen Frenzy." – Linda Schulz, ESPN Coordinating Producer

"On the ESPN call. They say they will have a version of “Red Zone” on ESPN/ESPN2 the night all 32 teams play. It will be called “Frozen Frenzy.”

NHL fans will have more "Frozen Frenzy" on their screens in the future

It's worth noting that the NHL's "Frozen Frenzy" is still in its early stages and will be put to test on October 24, when all 32 teams play. If the trial is a success, fans can expect to see this new broadcasting method used frequently in the near future on ESPN.

In terms of viewership, the NHL lags far behind other leagues, such as the NFL and NBA. Notably, during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, many fans expressed their disappointment with ESPN's coverage of the games, and it was not the first time that hockey fans had a bad viewing experience.

Nevertheless, the National Hockey League has continued to work hard to invent new broadcasting ideas to give their fans a great experience, and 'Frozen Fenzy' is another intriguing venture in their effort to make the sport of hockey more attractive and passionate among fans.

The excitement for "Frozen Frenzy" is at an all-time high among hockey fans, and thus, it will be intriguing to see what the outcome of the test turns out to be.