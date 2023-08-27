What are the original 6 NHL teams? Revisiting the league's first year of professional hockey

The NHL was founded in the early 20th century and has a long and illustrious history. The Original Six clubs is a collection of six franchises that established the basis for contemporary professional ice hockey.

The Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs are among of the most recognizable and influential clubs in NHL history, which became the original clubs on the ice between 1942 to 1967.

The Canadiens, Maple Leafs, formerly known as the Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Wanderers, were the first four Canadian clubs in the league. The Boston Bruins was the first American team to be included on the list in 1924. The Original Six became complete when the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, then known as the Detroit Cougars, entered the league in 1926.

The rivalries among the Original Six influenced the history of the league, but they also helped to create the distinctive culture of the sport. The matches between the Canadiens and the Bruins or the Rangers and the Red Wings were about more than simply the game. They were also about local pride.

When the league undertook its first significant expansion, doubling the number of clubs to twelve, the Original Six era came to an end. With the addition of new clubs from various areas and its contribution to the NHL's development and globalization, this expansion marked a turning point in the league's history. The Montreal Canadiens had the most number of Stanley Cups back then. However, they could not manage to win the first-ever victory of the Stanley Cup ever.

Recalling events from the first season of the NHL

The first-ever NHL season took place in 1917-18. The Montreal Canadiens secured a victory in the first half, while the Toronto Arenas surged to the lead in the second half. The season, however, was not without its difficulties. The Montreal Wanderers left the league in January 1918 after sadly losing their home, the Westmount Arena rink, to a fire.

The playoffs took place at the end of the regular season, with Toronto winning. They not only won the league, but they also carried that success over to the Stanley Cup Finals. Toronto won in a thrilling best-of-five series against the Vancouver Millionaires of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA). The thrilling three games to-two victory guaranteed their place in history as the NHL's inaugural champions.