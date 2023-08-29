What is PWHL? Teams, cities, draft, free agency and all other details announced

To promote women's sports and foster gender equality in hockey, the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has officially been unveiled. The league's pioneering six teams have been evenly divided between the US and Canada. They are Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto. The league will have a regular season consisting of 24 games that will begin in January 2024.

The announcement, initially scheduled for a virtual press conference, was slightly hastened, primarily because eagle-eyed enthusiasts observed the creation of six new Twitter accounts.

This remarkable development marks the fifth professional women’s hockey team to grace the cities of Toronto and Montreal. For Toronto, which has previously hosted the Aeros, Sting, Furies and Six, and Montreal, home to the Wingstar/Axion, Jofa Titan, Phenix and Force, the inclusion shows the growing prominence of women’s hockey.

Ottawa is welcoming its third team apart from the Raiders and Senators. On the other hand, Boston and Minnesota are both receiving their second teams, Pride and Whitecaps, respectively. With this, they are all set to embrace the new era of women’s professional hockey.

Notably, New York is ready to welcome its first professional women’s hockey team, signaling a significant leap for the sport in the region.

Commencement of the PWHL’s inaugural offseason activities

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet has shared key dates that mark the commencement of the PWHL.

September 1st: The PWHL’s free agency period starts.

September 3rd: Deadline for draft declarations. (Teams can sign up to three players before the draft).

September 10th: The initial free agency period ends.

September 18th: The player draft (a 15-round selection process).

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the PWHL lies in its power to unite the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the remnants of the National Women’s Hockey League/Premier Hockey Federation (NWHL/PHF).

Following the dissolution of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019, the two entities grappled to find common ground for a unified league. The financial backing of the NWHL/PHF and the star-studded roster of the PWHPA, comprising numerous national team players, posed unique challenges.

The emergence of the PWHL symbolizes a collective stride toward resolving these differences, showcasing a collaborative effort that aims to revolutionize the landscape of women's professional hockey.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League stands as a monumental achievement in the trajectory of women’s sports. By unifying divergent factions within the women’s hockey community, the league aspires to create a sustainable and captivating platform for women. The future of women's professional hockey has never been brighter.