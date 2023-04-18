What is Ryan Hartman's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Minnesota Wild star

Minnesota Wild center Ryan Hartman was born on September 20, 1994, and has been in the NHL for nine seasons.

Hartman was drafted 30th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2013 entry draft. Since then, he has signed four contracts worth a total value of $12,550,000.

For the 2022-23 season, Hartman's salary is set at $2,000,000, but his cap hit is $1,700,000. The cap hit is the average annual value of a player's contract, which is used to determine a team's overall salary cap. Therefore, the Wild can allocate the remaining $300,000 to other players on the team.

Despite being a solid player, Hartman's salary is not one of the highest in the league. However, he has proven to be a valuable asset to the Wild since joining the team. Over his career, he has played in 506 NHL games and has recorded a total of 233 points. In addition, he has played in 31 playoff games, where he has earned 11 points.

Hartman will be a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 29. His contract details and performance will be closely monitored by the Wild management. If he continues to perform well, he may receive a higher salary in his next contract. However, if his performance declines, the Wild may opt not to re-sign him.

A brief look at Ryan Hartman's life before NHL

Ryan Hartman was born on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He grew up in West Dundee, Illinois, where he became a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. Hartman attended William Fremd High School in Palatine, another Chicago suburb.

Ryan Hartman began playing ice hockey at a young age, joining several Chicago-area teams, including the Chicago Mission, where he won several state championships. With the Mission, he became friends with fellow future NHL players Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza.

At 15, Hartman joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), and his family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan. During the 2011-12 NTDP season, Hartman was second on the team in scoring with 38 points in 55 games.

Ryan Hartman's passion for the game and dedication to his craft have made him a respected player in the NHL.

