What's Jonathan Quick's new helmet? New design inspired by his son pays homage to classic goal song

New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick has unveiled a striking new helmet design for the upcoming season, and it's not just eye-catching, it's deeply meaningful. Quick's new helmet pays homage to a classic Rangers' goal song, and the inspiration behind it comes from a very special source: his son.

Quick revealed that he let his kids have a say in designing the backplate of his helmet. His son, in particular, played a pivotal role in the creative process. Quick's son, evidently a fan of the iconic goal song, decided to incorporate it into the design.

As a result, the helmet now features a bold and vibrant representation of the beloved goal song, making it an emblematic tribute to the enduring connection between hockey players and their fans.

Expand Tweet

The decision to incorporate his son's choice into the design reflects not only Quick's deep bond with his family but also his appreciation for the tradition. It's a reminder that even in the world of professional sports, family and love of the game go hand in hand.

Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly watching as Jonathan Quick takes to the ice, his new helmet proudly displaying a piece of hockey history that has stood the test of time.

Jonathan Quick's unprecedented role: A New Challenge with the Rangers

Jonathan Quick's tenure with the New York Rangers presents a unique challenge for the seasoned goaltender. After a storied career as an elite No. 1 goalie, Quick, at the age of 37, finds himself in uncharted territory as a backup. This transition is a departure from his 16 seasons in the NHL, during which he earned recognition as one of the league's finest netminders.

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, speaking following on-ice testing sessions, acknowledged the shift in Quick's role. Instead of being the primary goaltender, Quick is poised to make approximately 20 to 24 starts behind the promising Igor Shesterkin.

Quick's experience as a backup last season with the Vegas Golden Knights provides valuable insight into the mentality and preparation required for this role. Moreover, Quick is determined to rebound from a challenging season, marked by his poorest career statistics. His commitment to improving his game is evident through his collaboration with goaltending coach Benoit Allaire.

For Jonathan Quick, this season with the Rangers represents not only a shift in responsibility but also an opportunity to contribute his expertise to the team while embracing an unfamiliar role.