When Alexander Ovechkin scored the opening goal for Dynamo Moscow against FC Amkal

In a friendly soccer match in 2022 between FC Dynamo Moscow and FC Amkal Moscow, Alexander Ovechkin had the opportunity to exhibit his abilities in a different sport. Despite being a newcomer to the soccer pitch, the Russian superstar wasted no time in leaving his mark on the game.

The match began with both teams deadlocked at 0 - 0, but it was Ovechkin who broke the ice and ignite the crowd with his opening goal.

Displaying his trademark scoring prowess, he found the back of the net and put Dynamo Moscow ahead. The goal was a proof of Ovechkin's adaptability and his ability to excel in different arenas.

What made Ovechkin's goal even more remarkable was the position from which he scored. It was reminiscent of the moments we have witnessed countless times in the NHL, with Ovechkin stationed at the top of the faceoff circle, ready to unleash his powerful shot.

This familiar sight brought a sense of nostalgia to hockey fans who have witnessed Ovechkin's dominance on the ice.

Despite the friendly nature of the match, Ovechkin's competitive spirit shone through as he contributed to Dynamo Moscow's resounding 5 - 0 victory. While the scoreline may suggest a one-sided affair, it was Ovechkin's performance that truly stole the show.

A look into the incredible career of Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin began his professional career with Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Super League in 2001, before being drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2004 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut in 2005, scoring two goals in his first game and leading the Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Throughout his entire career, Ovechkin has played for the Capitals and has achieved numerous accolades, including nine Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies, three Hart Memorial Trophies, one Art Ross Trophy, and one Stanley Cup.

The player has had four seasons where he recorded at least 100 points, the first of which was during his rookie season in 2005-06, where he accumulated 106 points in 81 games.

In his career spanning 1,340 regular-season games, Alexander Ovechkin has amassed 820 goals, 659 assists, and 1,479 points. On December 13, 2022, he reached the milestone of 800 goals with a hat-trick against the Chicago Blackhawks, becoming the first player to achieve this feat with a single franchise.

Just ten days later, he surpassed Gordie Howe to secure the second spot on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes