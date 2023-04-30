When John Tavares helped end New York Islanders' 23-year NHL playoffs drought with an OT winner

John Tavares has once again proved himself to be a clutch performer in the NHL playoffs.

He helped lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to their first playoff series win in nearly two decades. Tavares scored the overtime winner in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, capping off a hard-fought series that saw both teams battle it out until the very end.

Tavares' heroics in this year's playoffs are reminiscent of his performance in 2016, when he led the New York Islanders past the Florida Panthers in a grueling first-round series.

Tavares had the game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period, then scored in double overtime to win the series against the Florida Panthers. The Islanders advanced to the second round for the first time since 1993. Tavares became the first player in Islanders playoff history to score the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and score again in overtime.

This year, Tavares' overtime goal against the Lightning came just 4:35 into the extra frame, sending Maple Leafs fans into a frenzy the team into the second round. It was a fitting end to a series that saw both teams battle hard, with each game going down to the wire.

As the playoffs continue, all eyes will be on John Tavares and the Maple Leafs as they look to build on their success and continue their march towards a championship. With Tavares leading the way, anything is possible.

From Junior Sensation to NHL star: The rise of John Tavares

John Tavares is a Canadian professional ice hockey center who has become one of the NHL's top stars. He was drafted first overall by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft and spent nine seasons with the team, where he set records and became one of the team's most beloved players.

In 2018, Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he continued to excel on the ice.

Tavares' success started early, as he was granted exceptional player status by the Ontario Hockey League at just 14 years old, making him eligible for the OHL Draft.

He was selected first overall by Oshawa in 2005 and stepped right into the team's lineup, winning OHL and Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year honors in his first season. He finished his junior career with London in 2008-09, setting the all-time OHL goals record with 215.

John Tavares' transition to the NHL went smoothly, and he quickly became a standout player. He finished fifth in voting for the Calder Trophy in his rookie year and was named to the All-Rookie Team. Tavares played all 82 games in 2011-12, finishing with 31 goals, 50 assists, and 81 points. He became the fourth player in Islanders history to score at least 73 points in a season at age 21 or younger.

Poll : 0 votes