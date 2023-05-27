When Justin Bieber designed alternate jerseys for the Toronto Maple Leafs

In an exciting announcement made on March 2022, it was revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be donning a unique alternate jersey designed by none other than Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. This special jersey, created for the Maple Leafs' annual youth-oriented Next Gen game, is the product of a collaboration between Bieber, his fashion brand Drew House, and Adidas.

Expressing his deep-rooted connection to the Maple Leafs, Bieber stated in a news release,

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater."

Bieber's enthusiasm for the project shines through, as he expressed gratitude to the Leafs for the opportunity to create something authentic for both the team and its fans.

What made the jersey special was its revolutionary design. The NHL proudly announced that it is the first reversible jersey in North American professional sports. The captivating black-and-blue color combination captures attention, with the Leafs crest prominently featured on one side. On the reverse side, one can find the Drew House motif nestled within the Maple Leafs' logo in a vibrant shade of yellow.

Fans and players alike got the chance to witness the unveiling of the special jersey in the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils last year. The team proudly sported the black-and-blue side of the jersey during the game.

Justin Bieber shows his support for the Maple Leafs as the team proudly wears his jerseys

Justin Bieber attended the Maple Leafs game against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena, accompanied by his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his family in March this year.

Showing great enthusiasm, Bieber cheered on the Maple Leafs while they sported the special jerseys he designed for their Next Gen games, which featured black and blue colors. This marked the fifth time the team wore these jerseys during the current season.

In an exciting announcement, the Maple Leafs and Bieber's streetwear brand, Drew House also revealed their collaboration in launching a new ball hockey league for children in Toronto.

The league provides kids with access to the sport of hockey. It is a really welcoming move by Maple Leafs and Drew House to help the marginalized kids who don't have access to the sport. Regarding this partnership, Justin Bieber expressed his happiness and shared his goal of helping children worldwide engage in hockey.

