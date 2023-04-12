When Linus Ullmark's wife designed a helmet for the Boston Bruins goalie inspired by their dogs

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is having an outstanding season, leading the league in several categories. But what has caught the attention of fans and media alike is the design of his helmet.

Ullmark's new mask features his two beloved corgi puppies, Bob and Barry, and it is all thanks to his wife, Moa. According to him, his wife has been wanting him to wear a helmet that honors their furry family members for years.

He finally gave in to her request, commissioning a special design from the talented helmet designer, Dave Art.

The result is a beautiful and playful helmet that showcases the love and affection that Ullmark and his wife have for their dogs. The image of Bob and Barry is prominently displayed on the sides of the mask, with their names printed in bold letters above them.

A look at Linus Ullmark's NHL career

Linus Ullmark, the Swedish goaltender, has had an impressive journey in the NHL. After being drafted in 2012, Ullmark spent three seasons with Modo in the Swedish Hockey League before making his way to North America.

Ullmark began his NHL career by splitting the 2015-16 season between the Buffalo Sabres and the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League. In his first season in the NHL, he played 20 games, posting a 2.60 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, showcasing his remarkable skills between the pipes.

Despite his strong performance, Linus Ullmark spent most of the next two seasons in the AHL, appearing in only six NHL games. However, he continued to work hard, and his perseverance paid off as he got more opportunities during the 2018-19 season, playing 37 games (34 starts) for the Sabres. That season, he posted a 15-14-5 record, 3.11 GAA, and a .905 save percentage.

The following season, Ullmark's impressive play continued, and he became the Sabres' starting goaltender, playing in 34 games and recording a 17-14-3 record, 2.69 GAA, and .915 save percentage before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the Sabres' struggles as a team, his talent was evident, and he earned a reputation as one of the league's most promising goaltenders.

In July 2021, Linus Ullmark signed a four-year contract with the Boston Bruins, marking a new chapter in his career. His impressive performance on the ice continued with the Bruins, and on February 25, 2023, he made history by becoming the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal during the regular season.

